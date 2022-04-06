BTS: After V's Skit With Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys, ARMY Thinks He's Perfect to Play James Bond

BTS may not have won the Grammy award this year, but their performance at the event certainly won viewers’ hearts. It was especially BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung’s charming Grammy skit with Olivia Rodrigo that became the trending topic on social media. Fans of the South Korean artist are so impressed by his appearance at the Grammys that they are hoping for him to play the next James Bond.

Advertisement

Now that the ARMYs have pointed it out, we do see a point. The 26-year-old singer does have a charming aura and is a multi-talented artist who has befriended international artists like singer Jon Batiste, and has immense love for Jazz. He is a good actor, too, being the only BTS member to have starred in a Kdrama so far.

One of the fans of the artist tweeted on Tuesday, “Effectively an Asian James Bond portrayed by our Taehyung would be awesome! Fresh, different, young, sporty, classy, sexy…he has all the qualities.”

One of the fans even shared footage from the Grammys red carpet where Teahyung was seen mimicking a gun holding action. Sharing the video on Twitter the fan wrote, “This Taehyung giving us all James bond vibes.”

Advertisement

Many fans even shared an article by a publication, where the author had mentioned, “Every few years, we debate who should be the next James Bond. Should it be Diddy? Idris Elba? James Norton? Watching BTS on Sunday, I wondered: What if it were V?”

Commenting on this piece one of the fans wrote on Twitter, “The Korean James Bond…hmmm …billions at the box office….millions of screaming women=no brainer.”

This year, the septet was nominated in the Best Duo/Group Category for their single Butter. However, the award was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their single Kiss Me More.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.