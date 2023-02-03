Home » News » Movies » BTS: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff 'Dance' To Suga, PSY's Song That That In Fan Edit And We're Speechless

BTS: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff 'Dance' To Suga, PSY's Song That That In Fan Edit And We're Speechless

An Instagram User reimagines Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dancing to PSY and BTS' Suga's hit collab That That. Watch the video here.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 13:14 IST

Fan edit makes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance to That That by PSY and BTS' Suga.
Never did we think that we’d see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance to PSY and BTS member Suga’s hit track That That. And yet, here we are, not only have we seen it but we are also ensuring you see it too! Wait, wait, before you think that the Bollywood stars actually danced to the song, let us clarify, it is a dance edit made by a talent fan and it is surprising how well the two actors’ dance routine fits the song.

Earlier this week, Akshay and Tiger dropped a video in which they were seen matching steps to the song Main Khiladi, a remix of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, from Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee. While the video went viral, an Instagram user decided to play the dance out but with That That in the background, and boy, it blended and how!

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “Someone show this to Yoongi," a BTS fan suggested. “The only multiverse we need," added another. “The fact that I can totally see Psy nailing this choreo …. ," a third fan said.

For the unversed, That That was released last and was a massive hit. The song, a dance number, featured PSY and Suga bringing the house down with their intense choreography. The song was loved by many, including Suga’s fellow BTS member Jungkook who would often break into the hook step of the song.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who would soon be seen sharing the screen space for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The duo has begun filming for the movie and often shares pictures and videos together. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

first published: February 03, 2023, 13:14 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 13:14 IST
