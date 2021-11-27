BTS All Set for Its First Live Concert in Los Angeles SoFi Stadium Since Covid-19 Pandemic Began

South Korean boy band BTS will finally be meeting the ARMYs, the term used to describe their fans, in their first concert since the start of the pandemic. The septet will hold four "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2. Fans from around the world have booked the tickets for the show and will be flying in to attend the concert and watch: Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga perform to some of their hit songs.

SoFi Stadium, where the concerts will be held, also mentioned that they will be issuing their 1 Millionth ticket to an enthusiastic BTS superfan. The superfan happened to be a boy called Harrison, making him SoFi Stadium’s 1 millionth fan.

BTS fans are already stoked about the event and have been expressing their excitement on social media. One of the fans shared a video from her flight and showed how many fellow BTS fans were travelling along with her just to witness the South Korean band perform live.

Another fan who shared footage from the flight showed how the airplane was mostly carrying a group of BTS fans. Sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote, “No because this isn’t WestJet anymore this is Army airlines.” Retweeting the video, WestJet wrote, “Thanks for joining us on board, BTS army.”

During the pandemic, BTS had to cancel its world tour, and hosted virtual shows where fans purchased the tickets to witness the band through their screens. The group held a two-day concert event on October 10-11, 2020 from Seoul called “Map of the Soul ON:E.” According to data shared by BTS management, nearly 9,93,000 fans from 191 countries or regions bought the tickets for the show.

Earlier this week, BTS was once again nominated for a Grammy award. The group was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group category for their single Butter.

