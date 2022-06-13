BTS and ARMY Sing 'Happy Birthday' At Mnet's M Countdown Pre-recording on 9th Anniversary; Video Leaks Online

BTS is celebrating nine years of their debut with the fandom, ARMY. The members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — came together to pre-record their for Mnet’s music show ‘M COUNTDOWN’ at Jangchung Arena. The pre-recording is being attended by 4000 fans in Korea. While international fans will have to wait until the show goes live, a few videos from the pre-recording are leaking online.

One of the videos shared a glimpse of BTS members singing ‘Happy birthday’ in Korean with the fans. The video, shared on Twitter, did not feature visuals of the members but their voice syncing with the fandom was evident in the audio. There is no doubt that the members were happy to be celebrating their 9th anniversary with the fans.

Check out the video of BTS and ARMY singing ‘happy birthday’ together below:

Besides this, a few other videos are also doing the rounds in which the members are heard singing their latest release Yet To Come, and a few other songs. Jungkook also sang his newest solo song My You.

As part of the 9th debut anniversary celebrations, BTS will also be hosting a ‘Proof Live’ on their YouTube channel in which they are likely to perform their latest track. BigHit Music has also teased that BTS will be joined by a ‘special guest.’ The identity of the guest is still unknown but fans are speculating it could be Bang PD.

