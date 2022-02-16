BTS Announces Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert With Online and In-Person Attendance; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm

After almost two years, the Bangtan Boys will be performing in Seol in front of a live audience and ARMYs couldn’t be happier. On February 16, BTS announced that they will be holding their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL concert on March 10, 12 and 13. The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online as well.

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL marks the band’s first concert with a live audience in Korea in approximately two and a half years since BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] held at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream will be available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through the ‘Live Viewing’ event.

Further information about the concert will be announced on the global fan community platform Weverse in due course.

Needless to say, ARMYs all over the world are excited at the news. They have trended ‘BTS is coming’ on Twitter. One fan took to the platform to write, “GUYS WE MADE IT THROUGH THE DROUGHT BTS IS COMING BACK TO US," while another user wrote, “BTS IS COMING !!! I’M SCREAMING *INTERNALLY* what if a SURPRISE NEW SONG ?! ITS HAPPENING FINALLY ."

Meanwhile, ARMYs are also excited because rapper Suga will be able to go back on stage and perform right after his birthday.

Recently, Kim Taehyung aka V tested positive for Covid-19. On the other hand, Park Jimin underwent a surgery in late January and had also contracted coronavirus.

BTS is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that consists of BTS RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Not only in South Korea but they enjoy popularity all over the world. From their thoughtful lyrics to well-synchronised dance steps, to their several charities and the act of supporting their fans and encouraging them- Bangtan Boys are popular, loved and respected for several reasons.

