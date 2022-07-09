BTS ARMY Day: Members Surprise Fans With Special Google Search Easter Egg Messages; Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook ensured that fans have a memorable ARMY Day this year. It has been nine years since ARMY — acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth — came into being. Over the nine years, the fandom has grown across the globe and supported the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group through thick and thin. Every year, BTS members do not shy away from expressing their gratitude and love towards the fandom. And this year was no different.

Starting Friday, fans who would search ‘BTS’ on Google Search would unlock an Easter Egg — a purple heart would pop up in the left corner of the search bar. Upon clicking the purple heart, a flurry of purple balloons fill up the screen. In between the balloons, a few heart-shaped purple balloons float with a mic in them. Clicking on the mic-filled balloons reveal messages from the band members in their voice.

Speaking about the collaboration with Variety, Google’s lead delight features software engineer Elissa Wolf said, “BTS has such positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search. I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!"

The sweet gesture has won fans over. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their gratitude to the members. “This is what you call mutual love," a fan wrote. “This is so engaging. I’ve been popping balloons for almost 15 minutes. I should stop," another fan added. “They love us. They certainly love us," a third fan added.

Ahead of ARMY Day, BigHit Music announced that fans would be treated to a series of vlogs featuring individual BTS members. On July 9, Taehyung’s driving blog will be released. On July 16, J-Hope’s ‘J Vlog of Confidence’ will drop, Jimin’s bracelet workshop will drop on July 13, Kim Namjoon’s museum vlog releases on July 30. Jungkook’s camping vlog, Jin’s cooking vlog, and Yoongi’s wood carving room vlog will release in August.

