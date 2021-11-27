BTS ARMY Envious of Fan Whose Car Was Touched by V During James Corden's Crosswalk Concert

Earlier this week, a clipping of BTS members dancing on the streets of Los Angeles went viral. The septet was performing the crosswalk concert as they stopped the traffic on the roads of LA for an appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show. One of the cars that were stopped by the South Korean band happened to be that of American news anchor Cher Calvin.

Cher recorded the dance performance from her car and uploaded it on Instagram much to fans' delight. Cher was also one of the lucky ones, as BTS singer V also known as Kim Taehyung happened to touch her car while dancing to their hit song Butter. Sharing the footage of the performance on Instagram, Cher wrote, “Oh my god BTS. Crosswalk Musical, James Corden wow. BTS not gonna lie, I’m officially a fan for life.” Cher also mentioned in the caption, “Right after a car wash with paint they couldn’t get off on my steering wheel from spilled paint in storage! And my dry cleaning about to be dropped off! Of all days.”

Fellow reporter Kimberly Cheng expressed her excitement as she commented, “Ok! I still can’t believe this happened. So amazing sis. I would’ve been screaming my head off. Only in LA.”

In another Instagram post, Cher showed her followers the fingerprints of V from when he touched her car while performing. The five minutes 22 second-long video features Cher explaining to her viewers how it was her car that was touched by V. She also focuses on the front hood of her car where slight fingerprints are visible. Cher says that those are the fingerprints of V. Cher also mentions that she will not wash her car since she wants to keep the fingerprints of the South Korean singer on the hood intact.

BTS fans were certainly envious of Cher’s car, as one user commented, “Jealous of the car.” Another user requested Cher, “Is it okay if you send me a copy of that fingerprint. Asking for a friend.” One of the fans of V wrote, “You are one lucky lady, V is my bias. I would have to get them sealed to live in my car.” One envious fan commented, “So lucky. I’m dying of jealousy.” One of the users suggested, “I’ll install a fingerprint light app right away. Ready for lamination.”

What are your thoughts on this fangirl moment shared by Cher?

