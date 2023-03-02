A Korail (Korean railroad corp) employee was found to be accessing BTS leader RM’s personal information unauthorized, according to reports. An SBS report said that an employee of national railway operator Korail was found to have accessed the personal information of BTS member RM (real name Kim Namjoon) 18 times over the span of 3 years starting in 2019.

It was found that the employee gained access to RM’s train ticketing information as well as his personal information, including his address, mobile phone number, phone type, and more. The customer information is only available for work purposes, but the employee gained access as an IT worker and accessed RM’s information for her personal use.

According to an the report from SBS, the Korail employee ‘A’ was caught searching for RM’s personal information in the company’s passenger database during an internal audit. Employee ‘A’ not only looked at the specific ticket number that RM purchased, but also the phone number and address that were connected to the account RM used to register for Korail’s website.

The employee is alleged to have used the information to see him in person and passed on information so their friends could buy tickets to sit next to him. The employee was caught after telling an acquaintance who reported them.

“I checked RM’s reservation details, and I went to see him in person. My friend informed me where RM was sitting so that I could pick a nearby seat," the Korail employee said.

BTS’ management company BIGHIT Music has released a statement stating that they would take necessary actions to protect the privacy of their artists. “We will verify the details and, after, take the necessary steps to protect our artist," they said.

Members of the BTS ARMY, their fandom, are furious that this has been happening for three years. They took to Twitter to express outrage with the hashtag #HYBEPROTECTRM.

RM had also reposted the news with an emoji on his Instagram Story. He is currently in Milan to attend the fashion week.

After an internal audit, Korail stated, “We confirmed ‘A’ accessed personal information without permission, but it has not been confirmed that ‘A’ leaked the information outside the company." After being suspended from Korail, the employee in question shared with SBS 8 News, “I accessed it simply out of curiosity, and I’ll be reflecting on myself."

