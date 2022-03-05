BTS: ARMY Imagines Kim Taehyung aka V as Shah Rukh Khan in This Fun Edit, See Pics

BTS’ massive fanbase, also known as ARMY is known for supporting the septet through thick and thin. They also follow the humble nature of the Bangtan Boys and try to give back to society in whatever way they can. For instance, the fans who couldn’t purchase the tickets for their upcoming concert donated that money to the people of Ukraine amid the war and to other causes. However, these ARMYs can get extremely creative when it comes to the seven boys, and desi ARMYs have proved this time and again. From perfectly syncing their dance videos to songs like Oo Antava and Chunari Chunari to editing their pictures in films’ context, they don’t shy away from showing their creativity.

Now, a fan has found out similarities between BTS member Kim Taehyung and India’s heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan. Going by the username of ‘jkooboo’ on Instagram, the fan shared a series of photos where V and SRK strike similar poses. The first post shows a still from BTS’ Butter photoshoot where Tae has his arms wide open and it is edited with a picture of Shah Rukh striking his signature pose from the balcony of Mannat.

Advertisement

In the second photo, Tae strikes a sexy pose in a black leather jacket, whereas SRK is shown carrying his youngest son AbRam wearing a similar jacket. Another photo shows Burj Khalifa lighting up on both their respective birthdays. Captioning the post, the fan wrote, “Taehyung as SRK — a needed and handsome thread."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have announced their online and offline concerts. Scheduled for March 12, BTS will be seen hosting their first in-person concert in South Korea since the pandemic set in. This will be followed by a four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.