BTS: ARMY Says They'd Die If They Don't Get To Attend Seoul Concert, Suga Has A Priceless Reaction

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are busy preparing for their upcoming live concert in Seoul, set to take place this March. The members and the fans are excited to be in the same venue as each other after over two years. Ahead of the concert, BTS member Suga surprised fans by hosting a Vlive session, in which he spoke about his recent work Stay Alive, the upcoming concert and his birthday plans.

While Min Yoongi praised Jungkook for his vocals on Stay Alive, released as part of BTS’ Webtoon Chako, the rapper noticed that there were many questions about BTS’ upcoming concert than the recently released song. However, he couldn’t help but react to a comment made by a fan about the tickets. As translated by the BTS fan account @doyou__bangtan on Twitter, the fan said, “I’ll die if I can’t go to the concert." Yoongi couldn’t help but crack up at the statement. “You can watch it online too," he said with a laugh.

Advertisement

Another fan also decided to tease Yoongi and other members. A fan, jokingly, wrote to Yoongi that BTS members are lucky for they get to attend all BTS concerts. Suga cracked up instantly and played along when he replied, “We go every time." Amid these reactions, Suga assured fans that apart from preparing hard for the concert, the members are also focusing on not getting sick since it’s still quite cold in Seoul. “He agrees that it would be good for them to visit other countries [on world tour]," the translation read.

Advertisement

Besides talking about work, the Vlive also gave fans a look at the rapper’s mullet hair-do. Suga’s new hairstyle prompted the title of the Vlive session as well - ‘My hair grown a lot longer’. Soon after Yoongi’s session began, Jimin took to Weverse and revealed that it was he who came up with the unusual title.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.