BTS: ARMY Swoon Over Suga's Sexy Ponytail In That That Dance Practice Video, Beg 'Yoongi Marry Me'

A new BTS Bangtan Bomb dropped on Friday, showing member Suga practicing the choreography for his recently released song That That. The rapper collaborated with K-pop legend PSY on That That. The BTS member not only produced it but also starred in the music video.

In the new video, Min Yoongi was seen diligently learning the dance routine for the song. Halfway into learning the choreography, the choreographer praised the K-pop idol for learning the steps quickly. However, the rapper admitted he was struggling with a few parts in the choreography. “The leg moves are difficult," he admitted but ensure he practiced to get the detailing on point.

After practicing for a couple of days, he joined PSY for a rehearsal with him and the background dancers. Yoongi was evidently exhausted after the rehearsal but was looking forward to the shoot.

During the rehearsal, fans noticed that the BTS member tied his hair back into a ponytail. The sight left fans weak in their knees. Coming as no surprise, several fans brought back the ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ comment.

Last month, appearing on Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY revealed that it was Yoongi who reached out to him with the idea of the collaboration. “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song," PSY said, as reported by Soompi.

