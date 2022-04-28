BTS ARMY Trends 'Respect Jungkook' on Twitter; Shehnaaz Gill to Make Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan's Film?

The hashtag started trending on the microblogging site after certain fans known as OT6, which means those who like only six out of the seven members of the K-pop band, started criticizing Jungkook. BTS consists of seven members: Jin, RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS Army came together to lash out at those OT6 fans and rooted for the Golden Maknae of the Grammy-nominated band.

Also Read: BTS ARMY Trends ‘Respect Jungkook’ on Twitter After Hate Comments Against Band’s Golden Maknae Emerge

Shehnaaz Gill has captured the heart of the nation. The Punjabi singer and actress became a household name after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The finalist also appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which was released last year. Now, if reports are to be believed, then Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut soon as well.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill to Debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali? Here’s What We Know

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo is married for over four years and they are often seen dishing out major couple goals. The much-in-love couple often treats their fans to adorable pictures and leaves their fans gushing. The couple recently attended the wedding reception of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman, and treated their fans to glimpses from the event dressed in traditional attire.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pose For Happy Pictures at Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman’s Reception

Advertisement

Actress Chhavi Mittal is fighting cancer bravely and setting up a strong example for her fans and followers. From dancing before her surgery to updating her followers after the surgery, the actress has been putting up a brave front. Recently, she shared a video of her friends pampering her in the hospital post her breast cancer surgery. In the video, they can be seen brushing her hair and giving her a hairdo. Her actor friends can also be seen cleaning her hospital room.

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal’s Friends Pamper Her Post Breast Cancer Surgery, Actress Shares Adorable Video

Advertisement

Prime Video released today the official trailer of the Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series Modern Love at the 5 years’ anniversary celebration – Prime Video Presents. For the highly anticipated first local adaptation, the anthology series will see a nuanced story about homosexuality and acceptance, a modern-day millennial love, a mother-son Asian duo, lost-love and grief, finding independence and breaking free. The six-part series showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events rooted in the city of dreams.

Also Read: Modern Love Trailer: From Acceptance to Freedom and Finding Oneself, Series Promises a Heart Warming Ride; Watch

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.