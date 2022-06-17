BTS: ARMYs Ask Kim Taehyung to Have Mercy on Them After He Drops Another Set of Thirst Trap

After leaving his fans in a frenzy with his open-buttoned shirt selfie on Thursday, BTS’ Kim Taehyung shared another picture on Instagram this Friday. The 26-year-old channelled his fashionista persona in his latest Instagram post. The South Korean singer was dressed in a fuchsia pink shirt and a navy blue satin overcoat with a pair of black pants as he posed against the wall. He accessorised his look with black lace gloves, and layered gold chains.

Advertisement

Exuding his undeniable charming aura, Taehyung has once again summoned the BTS Army to worship his presence. One of the fans commented on Twitter, “Kim Taehyung, have mercy.”

Another fan commented, “Why so hot, boss Kim?”

Complimenting the singer, one fan wrote on Twitter, “How can I describe to you Kim Taehyung, how beautiful you are.”

Advertisement

A fan accused Taehyung of stealing the fans’ peace of mind by posting thirst traps on Instagram. The comment read on Twitter, “He has a vendetta against me because why would he post this? I just want peace.”

A few fans wondered if the sexier version of Taehyung is his way of ushering in the “new chapter” of his artistic journey.

Earlier this week the Grammy-nominated septet left fans into a tizzy as RM announced that the band will be taking a break. Initially, the band’s announcement was interpreted as a hiatus that the members will be taking. However, BTS’ agency BIGHIT Entertainment later clarified that the members will be continuing with their solo projects and some of the members will also be joining the military for the compulsory conscription.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.