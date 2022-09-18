BTS: ARMYs Call Jungkook 'Real Fanboy' As He Attends IU's The Golden Hour Concert

BTS’ Jungkook is known to be a fan of the South Korean idol IU. The Golden Maknae of Bangtan has often expressed his admiration for the singer and he was recently spotted at her concert, proving he is the ultimate fanboy. IU is holding a two-day solo concert titled The Golden Hour at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. This is her first in-person concert in three years.

Jungkook had once revealed that he bought IU’s album with his first paycheck. He also covered her song in his audition and has been covering her tracks ever since. On the first day of her concert, September 17, fans spotted Jungkook in the crowd and quickly took to social media to share photos of the same. The singer was seen wearing a black outfit and his bucket hat. He covered his face with a mask. TXT member Soobin and TWICE member Jeongyeon were also reportedly present at the concert.

ARMYs shared the photo on Twitter and expressed their happiness at seeing Jungkook attending IU’s concert. “jungkook attending iu’s concert is so sweet considering how he’s been a fan since forever. hope my jungkookie had the best time at iu’s concert ill cry rn omg." “ jungkook being iu ‘s loyal fans for more than 10 years and finally gt to attend her concert today. im so happy for him," wrote another fan. “we finally get a jungkook update after three million years and he’s at the iu concert my baby," another tweet read.

Take a look at the reactions:

Another ARMY said, “His first album he bought was IU’s album, he auditioned singing one of her songs, he covered multiple of her songs, he mentioned her in many interviews…I’m so happy he got to see her singing live.

Fans also called him a real fanboy.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jungkook was given the Artist of the Summer title by Audacy, a music application. Sharing the news with his Instagram family, Jungkook expressed love for the BTS fandom, the ARMY. “So happy to hear about the Artist of the Summer Audacy, love you ARMY," he wrote in an Instagram post.

This year in June, Jungkook also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth in the song Left and Right. The song was a hit among fans.

