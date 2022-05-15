BTS ARMYs Celebrate 10 Years of Jimin Leaving His Hometown to Pursue His Dreams: 'Our Idol, Our Artist'

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful boybands out there with millions of fans globally. However, the fame and success the South Korean group enjoys today were not served to them on a platter. The members of the boy band had to go through their fair share of struggles, individually and as a group before they cemented their name in the music industry. And May 15 marks the date when Park Jimin, one of the main dancers of BTS, left his hometown Busan to pursue his dream of becoming an idol.

BTS fans, also known as ARMYs, took to Twitter to trend Jimin and recalled how the Serendipity singer has worked so hard to reach where he is today. One fan wrote, “May 15, 2012, Jimin made a leap of faith that forever changed his life and ours. He left everything in Busan to pursue his dreams of becoming an idol. Thank you Jimin for choosing this path.

Advertisement

Our idol, our artist. ✨ #JiminMeetsSeoul JIMIN MEETS SEOUL."

Another one added, “Today marks 10 years since Jimin left his hometown for Seoul to chase after his dreams of becoming an idol. Thank you for taking that extra leap of faith, Jimin! You’ll always be known & loved for your talents as well as your kind heart. ♡ "

ARMYs also shared throwback clips of Jimin talking about his training days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Jimin had a tough time securing his place in the group initially. He was studying contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department but his dance style was very different from that which is performed by K-pop stars. Jimin had a hard time moulding himself into that dance form during his trainee days and was rejected 8 times before he was finalized as a member.

Meanwhile, Jimin along with his fellow BTS members Rm, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are currently busy with the upcoming release of their comeback album Proof. The album, an anthology, features some of the two-time Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits as a group, solos and subunits. The three-part tracklist announcement also revealed that BTS will be dropping demo versions of their songs along with three new tracks — Yet to Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.