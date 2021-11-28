BTS ARMYs Plan Jin's Advance Birthday Celebration, to Do This During Permission to Dance on Stage Concert

After a long wait, BTS ARMYs will finally get to see the septet perform live as the boys are back on stage with their Permission to Dance on Stage Concert in LA. This is their first performance in front of a live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. SoFi stadium will be hosting fans from all over the world on November 27-28 and December 1-2. However, there is another reason for the fans to celebrate, that is the oldest member Kim Seokjin’s birthday, which falls on December 4.

The fans have planned a special surprise for Jin’s birthday. They started trending MoonForJinLA on Twitter and dedicated a page for the celebrations called Jin PTD LA D4 Project (12/2). The ARMYs have planned to place moon-shaped boxes over their Army Bomb and their cell phone to give the impression of a lit-up moon inside the stadium.

This is because Moon is Jin’s solo track with BTS on the Map of Soul: 7 album. The Twitter account has tutorials on how to make the moon cutouts and detailed instructions on the steps to follow.

Meanwhile, SoFi Stadium, where the concerts will be held, also mentioned that they will be issuing their 1 Millionth ticket to an enthusiastic BTS superfan. The superfan happened to be a boy called Harrison, making him SoFi Stadium’s 1 millionth fan.

During the pandemic, the South Korean group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga had to cancel its world tour and hosted virtual shows where fans purchased the tickets to witness the band through their screens. The group held a two-day concert event on October 10-11, 2020 from Seoul called “Map of the Soul ON:E."

According to data shared by BTS management, nearly 9,93,000 fans from 191 countries or regions bought the tickets for the show.

Earlier this week, BTS was once again nominated for a Grammy award. The group was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group category for their single Butter.

