BTS: ARMYs Spot Dakota Johnson, BF Chris Martin Dining With Bangtan Boys in This Post by J-Hope

K-pop band BTS’ recent visit to the White House to talk about Asian hate crime and diversity in the country has certainly been a trending topic on social media for the last few days. However, it seems that the septet’s meeting was not restricted to President Joe Biden only. Fans of the band have dissected J-Hope’s latest Instagram post to spot Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson enjoying dinner with them.

Dakota has been dating Chris for quite some time now, and the British singer, who recently collaborated with BTS for My Universe, seems to have taken some time out to meet with the band members. In his latest Instagram post, BTS rapper J-Hope shared a photo dump of his Washington visit. The post included pictures of a blue sky, a selfie of the rapper, and a video where he was filming the interesting dessert that was served to him. While filming the video, J-Hope briefly panned the camera to his side and focused on Jin who told him that they are having “hot ice cream.” During that brief movement of the camera, one could also see BTS leader RM having a conversation with Chris. Sitting beside Chris, one could spot a silhouette that appears to be that of the Hollywood actress, for a split second.

BTS ARMY members have been sharing that shot on Twitter and sharing their reaction to the star-studded dinner. One of the fans tweeted, “So Chris Martin and his girlfriend or fiancee Dakota Johnson having dinner with BTS. Ohh I love this.”

Another fan tweeted, “Dakota Johnson met BTS before I’ll be able to meet them.”

One fan shared their observation on Twitter and wrote, “Army freaking out with this information, but I also want to see/hear what Dakota Johnson thought about BTS. She's kind of amazing with words and we know Chris Martin is her fiance.”

Praising BTS’ progress in the recent days, one fan boasted, “BTS has done more in three days than I have done in months, skydiving, golfing, meeting the President of the US, arcade games with H.E.R., and dinner with Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. I'm tired just by writing this. Energizer bunny got nothing on these men.”

Later this month, BTS will be releasing their new album titled Proof.

