BTS: ARMYs Spot Jimin's New Tattoos at Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert

It seems BTS vocalist and dancer Jimin has got some new tattoos and fans are quite impressed. As the septet continued their Permission to Dance on Stage concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium on Thursday BTS fans got another chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite musical artists. It was during one of the performances by the septet during the concert that fans noticed Jimin flaunting a bunch of new tattoos. The eagle-eyed fans spotted Jimin’s new tattoos and soon the topic became trending on social media platforms, including Twitter. Fans shared screenshots of Jimin’s new tattoos and expressed their reactions. The 26-year-old South Korean singer has got a new tattoo of a crescent moon at the nape of his neck while another one behind his ear apparently reads the word, “youth” in cursive handwriting. However, it is not confirmed whether the singer has got a permanent tattoo.

Some fans have even speculated that Jimin’s crescent moon tattoo is inspired by the phase of the moon which was on July 9, 2013, the day BTS’ fandom name Army was formed.

Another fan demanded a proper tattoo reveal by Jimin to put an end to rising conjectures. As one fan tweeted, “For real, we need a Jimin tattoo reveal.”

However, one should note that these are not the first tattoos Jimin has sported publicly. The K-pop star also has a “Young Forever” tattoo just above each of his elbows on the back of both his arms, a “13” on his wrist, and the ever-so-popular “Nevermind” across his ribs.

Besides Jimin, Jungkook also happens to sport numerous tattoos on his body. The golden maknae of the Grammy-nominated K-pop group also has numerous piercings on his face. Jungkook has visible piercings on his eyebrows, lower lip, and ears.

Currently, the band is holding a three-day concert in the capital city of South Korea. Next month the band will perform in Las Vegas as part of their second leg of the US concert.

