BTS ARMYs Upset Over Band's Solo Grammy 2022 Nomination, Call Recording Academy Xenophobic

After BTS’ big win at the American Music Awards 2021, all eyes were fixed on the Grammy Nominations for 2022. However, fans found themselves disappointed as the South Korean K-pop band only landed one nomination at the prestigious music awards. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook received a solo nomination for the Pop/Duo Group Performance category for their hit song Butter. This is their second nomination in this category.

They have been nominated alongside artists Doja Cat and SZA, Coldplay, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.

However, disappointed ARMYs, the name of their fanbase, took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “one grammy nomination and yet bts carried 2021 on their backs. who had the people side step right left to my beat ??", whereas another wrote, “Cmmon everyone knows #scrammys won’t survive without

@BTS_twt yet NO BTS in that scrap hole"

Take a look at how Twitter reacted:

Meanwhile, the South Korean band walked home with three awards at the AMAs. They also created history by being the first Asian band to receive the Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards 2021. They also won the Favourite Pop Duo or Group Award for the third consecutive year. Their song Butter won the award for the favourite Pop Song.

