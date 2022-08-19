BTS ARMYs Urge Hybe to Take Action After V Receives Threats on Weverse: Protect Taehyung

It is a known fact that South Korean boyband BTS enjoys massive popularity and has fans all across the globe. Besides receiving immense love, the septet also had to face their share of hatred. Recently, Bantan member Kim Taehyung aka V received threats on the fan site Weverse from an account which also called him ‘talentless’ among many other things. However, BTS’ fandom, ARMYs, were quick to rally behind Tae and show him their support. Fans took to Twitter to urge their agency Hybe to take action and also trended #HYBE TAKE ACTION and #PROTECT TAEHYUNG on the microblogging site.

One Tweet read, “PROTECT TAEHYUNG HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP This is not the 1st time Taehyung’s openly getting threats on a social platform like @weverseofficial it’s seriously concerning to see people are freely posting dts and yet no action is being take to prevent it @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC." Another tweet read, “WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG♥︎ My baby, My home, My love."

Fans are also mass mailing BIGHIT Music. Take a look at Twitter reactions:

BTS recently announced their hiatus as a group to focus on solo projects. Following that, Kim Taehyung was seen in In the Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad. The series featured Park Seo-joon, BTS singer V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The four-episode series was a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook.

