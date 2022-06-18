BTS: ARMYs Want Jimin to Be Their 'Dad' as Singer Ditches Shirt and Goes Bare Chested in Latest Photoshoot

BTS’ Jimin is breaking the internet with the release of his recent photos for a Weverse interview. In the photo, the singer has gone shirtless baring his front and needless to say, ARMYs are going crazy for this look of Jimin. The BTS member is already trending heavily on Twitter with fans reacting to his look. In the photo, he can be seen wearing black trousers paired with a funky oversized coat. With his bared chest, Jimin gives a sexy pose to the camera.

One fan wrote, “I WANT YOU TO BE MY DAD TEAASS"

“im attracted to jimin here in a gay way" wrote another fan.

Take a look at how Twitter is blowing up:

Meanwhile, the BTS members recently announced that they will be taking a small break as a group to focus on their individual careers but will be returning back as a band soon. Following that, in an interview with Weverse Magazine, Jimin shared that he wants to show his true form a little more. When he was asked that with the Grammys and concerts in progress, it seems like there are a lot more things he wants to do, he said, “Yes. I think it’s okay to be a little more blatant."

Describing what is ‘blatant’ for him, the South Korean idol continued, “I thought it would be a good idea to show my true form a little more. Speaking of mature form, it may be a mature form, but if I could show my original and original body more than it is now, blended into music and music videos as it is, I think I would be able to show a figure that I had not shown before."

Jimin recently sang his first OST for the Korean drama Our Blues, titled With You. After the announcement, he had said on V Live that this is the start and they are going to do a lot of different things. Asked about what he is working on right now, he said, “I’m going to start now. I spent time in the office with the producers and decided to keep doing it. I think we’ll be together for about a month. We met a few times and talked about what kind of message we wanted to show, what kind of appearance or image we wanted to show."

