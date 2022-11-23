BTS: 'Artist Yoongi Oppa' Takes Over Instagram as Suga Picks Up the Paint Brush, See Pics

Is there anything that the BTS members can’t do? From nailing their performances and choreography to excelling in their hobbies as well, the septet always leaves their fans in awe. Now, Min Yoongi aka Suga dropped a couple of photos on Instagram where he can be seen painting and it has left ARMYs impressed once again. The rapper can be seen dressed in a lime green shirt with black trousers. He has also donned a painting coat.

Take a look at his post:

ARMYs were elated to see Yoongi’s post on Instagram and also called it the painting era. One of the fans termed it as Yoongi’s Bob Ross era. One fan wrote, “Not sure about the art, but I admire the artist a lot

Yoongi marry me!" Another fan shared the post and wrote, “Wowww artist yoongi oppa" “Ahhh Yoongi came home…. And brighten up my not so good day! I love him so much!!!!! " read another comment.

Check out the reactions:

A couple of days ago, Yoongi started trending on Twitter once again for his sleek man bun. Min Yoongi caused another internet meltdown after he was spotted in a man bun in the Run BTS dance practice video posted on the YouTube channel BangtanTV. And the fans took over Twitter to express just how they felt about this unwarranted attack on their hearts by the BTS rapper.

Especially since they were yet to recover from the post Suga shared on his Instagram, on November 6, giving a full view of his luscious long locks.

Besides Min Yoongi, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

