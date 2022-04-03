BTS at Grammys 2022: Bangtan Boys Seated In Front But Not On Same Table, Here's Why

BTS is all set to attend Grammys 2022! The K-pop group, which comprises members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The group has been nominated in the category for the second time in a row. While fans are manifesting that the group wins, they are also looking forward to BTS performing on the Grammys 2022 stage.

Given the Grammy 2022 seating arrangement this year, it seems like fans will get to see a lot more of BTS than just red carpet appearances, interviews, performances and possibly a winner’s speech (fingers and toes crossed). CBS Morning recently gave a tour of the Grammys 2022 seating arrangement and eagle-eyed fans spotted that BTS has been allotted tables in the front. However, the group will be divided into two tables.

The reason being the new arrangement. Ben Winston, executive producer of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards told CBS Morning, “I think what we’re trying to do this year is create that intimacy we had last year where it doesn’t feel like you’re just in rows and rows of people and also, you’re near to the stage because that’s where people are going to come up and get their awards. So what we’ve done is we essentially (arranged) smaller tables, sort of like four tables with nice lights on them and obviously, that gives the ability to change the mood in the room."

While the arrangement might place the members on two separate tables, fans think that the members will find a way to join their tables. Some even predicted that they would roleplay during the ceremony.

BTS is seated close to Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. A picture, shared by a fan on Twitter, also revealed that their table will not be far from Lil Nas X and Halsey. Grammys 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3 (April 4 IST).

