BTS at White House: Time, Where To Watch; Everything To Know About K-pop Group's Meeting With Joe Biden

BTS at White House: Two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS will be making their way to the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 31. This will mark BTS’ first visit to the White House. The announcement of their visit was made last week and now, the time of their visit has been revealed.

A widely circulated note, confirmed by White House Press Assistant Angela Perez, stated that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be meeting the US president at 3:00 pm ET. In India, it would be 12:30 am IST whereas in South Korea, it would be 4:00 am KST.

“The President meets with BTS to discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination," the schedule mentioned. The note added that the meeting will take place at the Oval Office and will not be open to the press. This would mean that fans might not witness the discussion between BTS and Biden live. However, ARMYs can expect a press release, pictures and possible snippets of the conversation post the meeting.

However, if The White House does decide to let the world in on BTS and Biden’s meeting, it could stream on the White House’s official Twitter and YouTube handle. There has been no confirmation on the same at the time of reporting.

While fans are looking forward to knowing details about the meeting, they are in splits to see senators fight over a chance to see BTS at the White House. Natalie Andrews, the Congressional correspondent for WSJ, tweeted on behalf of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, “‘I’m the only U.S. Senator who knows who BTS is,’ says Sen. @maziehirono, looking for her invite to the White House to see the group."

Senator Chris Coons tweeted a picture of BTS that was kept along with pictures of his family and wrote. “Not even close. #BTSARMY." Hirono replied, “If you’re a true fan, who’s your bias? And don’t ask your staff." The interaction left fans in splits.

Meanwhile, BTS landed in the US over the weekend. The members have been busy with individual activities. While V was seen skydiving, RM caught up with the members of Problematic Men.

