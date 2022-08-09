BTS: Benny Blanco Shares Trick of Making Bangtan 'Magically Appear', Poses With Jimin

Benny Banco recently dropped his much-anticipated track Bad Decisions in collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The music video received mixed reactions from ARMYs as they were waiting to see the septet in it but they were not present. However, Benny has now shared a clip that features BTS member Jimin, and ARMYs couldn’t be happier. The singer took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he keeps the phone on the ground. A text appears reading, “If you play Bad Decisions and point your phone at the sky…BTS will magically appear." Soon, Jimin picks up the phone and runs his hands through his hair before pointing at the camera.

Sharing the clip, Benny wrote, “i cant believe this actually works"

Earlier, he had also shared a selfie with Jimin where the former is seen doing finger horns above the latter’s head as they pose for the photo.

For Bad Decisions, Benny got on board BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Through this MV, he represents every ARMY ever. The video shows an enthusiastic Benny looking forward to attending a BTS concert and gives a glimpse of his fan-boy side. The singer hoards BTS merchandise and his room is filled with photos of the septet. He also carefully bakes a BTS-themed cake with its official logo on it. While reaching the venue, he gets stuck in traffic and spoils his cake mistakenly. However, an exasperated Benny leaves his car in the middle of the road and runs to the venue only to find out that he has come 28 hours prior to the concert. He is then told that he has made a ‘bad decision.’

Watch the video here:

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

