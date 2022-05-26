BTS: Benny Blanco to Remix These Three Bangtan Tracks, ARMYs Demand Louder Than Bombs

The good news has finally arrived for BTS fans who wanted to listen to remix versions of the band's hit songs. On Thursday, BIGHIT Music announced that BTS will be collaborating with record producer Benny Blanco to release a remix version of three tracks chosen by ARMYs. In a tweet shared earlier today, BIGHIT announced, “Are you ready! BTS X Benny Blanco are joining forces for a My BTS Tracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY.”

The video along with the tweet revealed the three songs that were most voted by the fans for the remix. The three songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears. These three tracks will be released as a special remix tomorrow, with Blanco participating in the production. ARMYs have also reacted to the latest development.

In the comments section, many fans have asked if BIGHIT could also include Louder Than Bombs as one of the tracks for the remix. One of the fans commented, “Please I want Louder than Bombs.”

Another disheartened fan commented, “Aww we would've gotten a Louder Than Bombs remix. But either way, I'm excited to hear the remixes!”

In the following comment, a BTS fan wrote, “That actually sounds cool, looking forward to it! But the fact that we could get Louder than bombs remix.”

“Dear BIGHIT, is there any way you can still include LTB in this? We want it so badly so, if there is even a teeny tiny possibility, please consider. Yours faithful, lovable, and chaotic, BTS Army.”

American music artist Blanco is well-known for producing tracks for top pop stars including Halsey, Khalid, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, and more. In April the producer attended BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert showing support for the band.

BTS will also be coming out with their new album Proof next month.

