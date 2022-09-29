BTS: BIGHIT Breaks Silence Amid V-Jennie's Dating Rumours, Jin Throws Shade At 'Haters'

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been making headlines lately for their rumoured relationship. A Twitter account allegedly leaked their photos where it seemed they were travelling together. Following that, several pictures went viral on social media where it seemed that the two K-pop artists are spending time with each other. ARMYs and BLINKs came together as they wanted the privacy of their favourite idols protected and also urged their respective agencies to take an action against the people leaking such photos.

Amid this, BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music issued a statement where they informed fans that they have “recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives."

The statement read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives."

It continued, “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings. We are currently following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives."

“We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office. Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities and files criminal complaints. We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Following the statement, BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin took to Weverse to address the ‘haters’. His tweet, as translated by fans on Twitter, read, “What did the hater even do that theyre being sent to the prosecutors office, theyre asking for trouble."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">"What did the hater even do that theyre being sent to the prosecutors office, theyre asking for trouble." ㅡ 220929, Kim Seokjin In Weverse post ="https://t.co/UtEUk2vmtG">pic.twitter.com/UtEUk2vmtG>>— bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) ="https://twitter.com/btsqtsarchive/status/1575358929600925696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Needless to say, ARMYs were elated that not just the agency, but Tae’s hyung also came out in his support. They also hailed his leadership skills. One fan wrote, “i cannot imagine being sued by hybe, only to then have kim seokjin shade me on a public platform in front of millions"

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">i cannot imagine being sued by hybe, only to then have kim seokjin shade me on a public platform in front of millions>— 🍯 ⁷ ᴰ² (@kosmicyoon) ="https://twitter.com/kosmicyoon/status/1575355048716107777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Another fan joked, “kim seokjin wake up and choose voilence"

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">kim seokjin wake up and choose voilence ="https://t.co/Y45BufPo8L">pic.twitter.com/Y45BufPo8L>>— MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 💜 (@seokjinmylabsss) ="https://twitter.com/seokjinmylabsss/status/1575357257545498627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

BTS consists of seven members- RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

