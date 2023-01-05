BTS: BigHit Gives Update on Jin's Military Training, Asks Fans Not to Send Letters and Gifts

BTS’ oldest member Kim Seokjin leaving for the military was an emotional occasion for not only the rest of the members of the group, for also for ARMYs around the world. Jin will be fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service, like any other civilian. He enrolled on December 13. BTS’ label BigHit Music has now shared an update via Weverse about Jin’s military training, and also put out a special request for fans.

“Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS member Jin has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. “Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout Jin’s military service period," the statement read.

The label has asked not to send gifts and letters to the military center, and requested ARMY to show their support by using a hashtag on Weverse instead.

“Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY .

“Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. We would also like to ask for your cooperation during Jin’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

“We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," the statement concluded.

