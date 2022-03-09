BTS: Blonde Namjoon To Return? Spoiler King RM Accidentally Reveals New Colour Ahead Of PTD Concert

With less than 24 hours left for BTS to set to the stage on fire with their concert Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul, the members of the K-pop are leaving no stone unturned to hype the concert. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been sharing pictures and posts to count down the days to the concert. While all this while, they’ve ensured to not reveal details about the concert, it seems like spoiler king Kim Namjoon accidentally revealed a detail about his hairstyle for the concert.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared a selca on Twitter to request fans to come prepared for the cold weather. “Guys, it’s really cold. Come with the feeling that you’re going fully geared to the north pole. Even if standing & cheering isn’t there, let’s try doing it in any way with ‘put your hands up’ & headbanging. See you tomorrow!" he said, as translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation_.

Advertisement

The BTS leader had an air-tight appearance - A grey hoodie, a beanie cap to cover his head and a white mask that hid half of his face. Despite the efforts to keep his look under the wraps, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed a couple of blonde strands sneaking out of his cap, causing a meltdown among the fandom.

“NAMJOON IS BLONDE THATS HE IS BLONDE ill call myself a clown for the rest of my life if its the lighting again," a fan tweeted. “KIM NAMJOON IS BLONDE OMG- he tried hard (to not spoil) but failed My eyes are blessed now," added another BTS fan.

Advertisement

RM has previously sported blonde coloured tresses. The most recent time being when the members took on the stage for BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. ARMYs have to wait until Thursday, March 10, to see if Namjoon has truly coloured his hair blonde or if fans were clowned.

Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul will be taking place on March 10, 12 and 13. The online live stream of the Seoul concert will be available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through the ‘Live Viewing’ event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.