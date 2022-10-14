BTS Busan Concert: Date, Time, How to Watch RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook's Show in India

K-pop icon BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook will be holding their concern ‘BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. Unlike their previous concerts, ARMYs, their fanbase, will not have to purchase tickets as it is a free show. The concert will be held on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will also be a telecast on the mobile application, Weverse.

If you are an Indian ARMY, who is eager to witness the boys set the stage on fire, here are all the details you need about the concert.

When and Where is it Happening?

BTS will hold the BTS ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. The group has been appointed as the ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030. The free concert will take place in Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the same at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. It will also stream on Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now.

How to watch it in India

Indian ARMYs can watch the telecast on the app, Weverse for free. It will start at 6 pm KST which means the concert will be Live for the Indian audiences at 2:30 pm IST on October 15.

How to Stream it on Weverse?

This process is not unknown for the ARMYs, but if you are someone new to this fandom, worry not. We will tell you how to access the concert on the app. You would need to install it and make an account on the platform. Once you are done with the first step, you will need to join the BTS Weverse Community. You will get the option of choosing your nickname. Once you are inside the community, you will find four tabs- Feed, Artist, Media and LIVE. Select the LIVE tab to watch the concert when it begins.

About the concert

In June this year, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. They announced that they would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and the Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

