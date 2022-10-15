BTS Busan Concert: Jimin Can't Stop Smiling as Bangtan, ARMYs Sing Birthday Song for Him

BTS members Jin, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook held their free Busan concert today, October 15 and the entire city turned purple to welcome the K-pop stars. While their performances had a lot of electrifying moments and some remarkable choreographies, one of the most emotional moments came at the end when the entire stadium crooned a birthday song for member Park Jimin.

Jimin celebrated his birthday on October 13 and to make him feel special, ARMYs present at the stadium sang the birthday song for him making the entire fandom, and Jimin emotional. During the ending ment the crowd started singing for Jimin and his fellow BTS member joined in. In the clips shared by fans on Twitter, an excited J-Hope can be seen singing his heart out for his fellow bandmate. Jimin’s reaction is hard to miss!

Advertisement

He then thanks the ARMYs and jokes that he doesn’t think his birthday is important. However, Min Yoongi and Suga is quick to add that Jimin’s birthday is important for him.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

One fan took to Twitter to write, “an entire stadium wishing jimin happy birthday right now it’s exactly what he deserves"

In June this year, the group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. They announced that they would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City.

BTS’ concert took place in Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the same at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. The concert was live streaming on Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here