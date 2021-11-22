BTS' Butter Picked as Record of the Year in Variety Hitmakers List

K-pop sensation BTS has been announced the winner of the Record of the Year award from the U.S. media and entertainment industry trade magazine ‘Variety’ for its global hit song Butter. The digital single won the Record of the Year category in the 2021 Hitmakers list released by Variety, reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Big Hit Music and the website of the magazine.

“The song Butter blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record-smashing single for BTS," Variety said. The song’s writers and producers, including the group’s frontman RM, “crafted the perfect hit that just won’t quit," Variety noted on its website.

Butter was the K-pop band’s second entry into the Variety list. Last year, it was named Group of the Year, becoming the first Korean act recognised by the annual Variety celebration.

The annual event recognises the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Its award ceremony is set for December 4.

Meanwhile, BTS bagged three awards in the American Music Awards 2021. The septet made history by becoming the first Asian Group to win the Artist of the Year at the AMAs. The group, comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V also won the Favourite Pop Duo or Group Award for the third consecutive year. Their song Butter also won the award for Favourite Pop Song.

After their win, the Bangtan Boys treated their fanbase or ARMY with selfies. Jungkook shared a pic from BTS’ official Twitter handle and captioned it as, ‘focus on army’ and left a purple heart emoji. BTS leader RM wrote that he loved the awards and the performances, but the best thing was just to see their fans finally. Rapper Min Yoongi or Suga, too, expressed his delight at meeting their fans after a long time. J-Hope or Hobi shared a series of photos and said that he missed these moments a lot.

