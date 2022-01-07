BTS Cancels US Trip After 2022 Grammy Awards Get Postponed; Seoul Concert Still on Cards

Following the postponement of the Grammy Awards amid the Omicron scare, South Korean band BTS cancelled their plans of visiting the United States. The Award ceremony was scheduled for later this month at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as host once again. This is the second year in a row Grammys got delayed. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a joint statement.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

BTS’ management company BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement that they were preparing for the ceremony but stopped discussion after hearing the news of postponement. “However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch," the statement further said.

The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook received a solo nomination for the Pop/Duo Group Performance category for their hit song Butter. This is their second nomination in this category.

They have been nominated alongside artists Doja Cat and SZA, Coldplay, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, three BTS members- RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for coronavirus in late December but BIGHIT recently informed that they have recovered from it.

