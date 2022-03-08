BTS: CBSE Class 9 Exam Paper Includes Comprehension on the K-Pop Band, ARMYs Proud

One might not be a fan of BTS but everyone is aware of the global and the cultural impact the septet has. Once again, the Bangtan Boys consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook have proved their importance as they made their way into the English question paper of CBSE board’s 9th standard’s examinations. The septet was included in a comprehensive text about how K-pop music became a worldwide sensation. The text mentioned BTS and pointed down their contributions and achievements. It said, “But while many Korean bands have become popular worldwide, BTS is the top K-pop phenomenon."

Other K-pop groups that found mentioned in the text were Blackpink, EXO, Stray Kids, Twice and Girls’ Generation. ARMYs were proud to see the band’s achievement mentioned in the question paper. One fan wrote, “Those who use derogatory words. Please Educate yourself about BTS and ARMY through this CBSE passage.#CBSE #BTS #BTSARMY."

Another added, “trust me, if I was there writing the exam, I would’ve freaked out bro 😭 and wrote extra points (that’s a different case)."

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are gearing up for their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert which will take place on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. It will be in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online as well. This is the first time in almost two years when BTS will be performing in Seoul in front of a live audience.

Ahead of the concert, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM took to his Instagram account to share a photo of an ARMY bomb kept beside a stand that reads ‘PTD on Stage Seoul.’ On the desk, we can also see a glass vase with roses on it. Along with the photo, Namjoon added, “#mood."

Hobi and Taehyug, too, shared photos ahead of the concert. While the former shared a post similar to RM’s, Tae shared a couple of photos from the stage.

