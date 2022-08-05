BTS: Charlie Puth Backs Jungkook After Troll Says ‘Puth Carried’ Left and Right

Charlie Puth and BTS fame Jungkook's single Left And Right stands at number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, this month. Recently, the Hollywood singer defended his co-singer when a troll stated that Charlie “carried" the song. On August 02, a Twitter user commented on the tweet about the Billboard announcement, “Puth carried." The Attention singer shut down the troll and wrote, “Team effort." After the retort from Charlie, the user made his tweet visible to only a few accounts.

The response is hailed by Charlie Puth fans and ARMY. One of the BTS fan pages lauded Charlie for defending and wrote, “Ended everyone LMAO. So true, congratulations to you both Charlie and Jungkook. Very well deserved.”

One of the fan pages even penned a long note for Charlie for the collaboration. “Charlie, thank you for Left and Right and for choosing Jungkook, thank you for believing in him, trusting him, respecting him, defending him, thank you for seeing greatness in him. May the goodness and the love you show Jungkook return to you a thousandfold thank you for the love,” read the tweet.

One of the users wrote, “Thank you Charlie for your support to Jungkook, and congrats for Left And Right success, you both deserve this and more.”

Another user mentioned, “Your words are like pearls, Charlie, you are always wise, I respect you a lot.”

The track Left And Right was released soon after BTS’ emotional Festa 2022 dinner. At the dinner, the K-Pop band revealed that they were taking a break and will be focussing on their individual careers for a while. The romantic song is a bit poppy and quite groovy. The song has garnered immense love from the BTS Army and Charlie fans. If you haven’t the song yet, check it out here:

Left And Right also debuted at number 50 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and stayed firm at number 37 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

