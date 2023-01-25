Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu successfully smashed the theatres on January 11. The family drama has opened to rave reviews from fans. The masses seem to be quite impressed with Vijay’s excellent acting mettle, powerful action scenes, and hard-hitting dialogues. Varisu is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office, minting crores after crores. Not to forget, the foot-tapping songs of Varisu have also turned out to be a hit among cine-goers. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay’s admirers got a sneak peek into the making of the Thee Thalapthy song which has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens.

The short video snippet was shared on January 24 on Twitter and is now getting widely circulated on the microblogging platform. The tweet read, “Thalapathy. Shooting spot." Hashtags of #TheeThalapathy and #MegaBlockbusterVarisu were also added to the post.

Advertisement

The BTS visual clip captured some dance choreographers teaching Thalapathy Vijay how to master the Thee Thalapathy dance moves. The 48-year-old was dressed in an all-black ensemble, with the greyish-black half jacket presenting a subtle contrast to the dapper attire.

The entire film unit of Varisu was also present on the sets, located in an outdoor setting. Vijay appeared to be engrossed in rehearsing the Thee Thalapathy steps, following the choreographer in slow and measured steps.

Musical maestro Silambarasan TR has lent his dynamic voice to the Thee Thalapathy song, composed by the talented S Thaman. Thalapathy Vijay is seen in a rugged avatar in the song, capturing the attention of fans.

Advertisement

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Samyukhta Karthik, Sangeetha, Shaan, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the family drama is bankrolled collaboratively by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. In just two weeks, Varisu has entered the coveted 200-crore club.

Advertisement

Additionally, Varisu’s digital rights have been obtained by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. As per reports, the Vijay Thalapathy-starrer will hit directly to your cell phone screens on February 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here