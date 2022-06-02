BTS Concept Photos Door 3: Taehyung Kills With His 'Seductive' Eyes, Namjoon Exudes 'Daddy' Vibes

BTS dropped the latest set of their concept photographs for their upcoming anthology album Proof. The Door Version 3 is a closeup still of the members’ photos from the second version of Door. The members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung, look intensely at the camera as a ray of light falls on their faces, which makes it seems like the light is coming from the other side of a door that is kept ajar. Their facial expressions, especially, Taehyung’s attractive eyes and Kim Namjoon and Suga’s scary, intense looks are making ARMYs go gaga as usual.

Take a look:

Sharing Tae’s photo, one fan wrote, “Kim cute handsome adorable lovely pretty atractive hot sassy sexy gorgeous stunning seductive breathtaking a head turner angelic charming Taehyung."

Sharing their photos, another fan wrote, “MY CHEST IS COLLAPSING."

Namjoon’s dragon eyes and his hot looks made ARMYs go weak on their knees. “NAMJOON HAVE MERCY" wrote one fan. “Namjoon every day more daddy I can’t take this" wrote another.

The comment section of BIGHIT Music’s official Instagram page was also filled with ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ comments.

The Door version saw the members dressed in pastel outfits of different shades. The Proof version showed the Bangtan Boys in their bulletproof avatar, whereas the Door version has a lighter and more heavenly vibe. The contrast between the two sets of photos has left ARMYs impressed as their hailed their duality.

BTS is releasing their new album this June. The album, an anthology, features a mix of their biggest hit songs, a few unheard demo songs and a few handpicked solo songs by each member. ‘Proof’ will also feature three new songs — Yet to Come," “Run BTS," and “For Youth".

Meanwhile, BTS recently visited the White House to meet President Joe Biden and discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. They also addressed the press during the briefing.

