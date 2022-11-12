BTS: Confirmed! Jungkook to Perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, ARMY Begins Countdown

Since October, the rumours of the famous K-pop group BTS performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 have created quite a noise on social media. In the last week of October, band member Jungkook’s arrival in Doha left ARMY in a state of frenzy. Multiple photos and videos of Junkook’s appearance at the airport went instantly viral on the internet. Now, on Saturday, November 12, BTS’ managing agency BigHit Official, took to Twitter to confirm that member Jungkook of the all-boy band is a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

While doing so, the agency further confirmed that he will also perform at the opening ceremony of the tournament. “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned," stated Big Hit Official. The ceremony will take place on November 20.

Fans have already begun the countdown for the opening ceremony.

Previously, Jungkook created a massive buzz over his collaboration with Charlie Puth for the hit lovesick song Left And Right which features in the latter’s latest album, Charlie. The track was an instant hit and now the confirmation of Jungkook’s performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has left ARMY utterly rejoiced.

In the second half of October Junkook arrived in Doha where the officials from FIFA World Cup 2022 gave him a warm welcome. In addition to this, his latest hit Left And Right was played on all the screens of the airport as a tribute to the BTS members. Moreover, ARMY also gathered outside the airport premises with placards to warmly welcome the music Euphoria hitmaker.

Jeon Jungkook will join the likes of Shakira, Dua Lipa, and JBlavina who will also perform at the prestigious opening ceremony of the biggest tournament of football. From India, Nora Fatehi has joined the performer list of the event. The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. On the same day, the tournament will kick-start with a thrilling match between Ecuador and Qatar.

