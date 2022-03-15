BTS Confirms Grammys 2022 Performance In Las Vegas; ARMYs Manifest Butter's Win

Exactly a year after BTS performed their first solo performance — Dynamite — at the Grammys 2021, the Bangtan Boys and the Recording Academy has confirmed that BTS will return for yet another performance at the awards show. This will mark BTS’ fourth consecutive appearance at the awards show. The South Korean group featured in the first slate of performers list for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Besides BTS, the first slate of performers also includes Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Not only will BTS be performing but they are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter. Several fans took to Twitter and prayed that the members bring home their first Grammy trophy this year.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3. Coincidentally, the Grammys are taking place at the same venue that BTS will use for their live play streaming of their Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert. The concert is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, BTS recently wrapped their three-day concert — Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul — on Sunday. The members performed in their home ground with live audience in the house for the first time since the pandemic set in.

