BTS Creates History Again As K-Pop Group Becomes Most Viewed Artist On YouTube Ever; ARMYs Celebrate

BTS members are everyone’s favourite across the world and there is no doubt about it. The K-pop group enjoys a massive fan following around the world and never fails to impress all with their music. BTS members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others. However, do you know that BTS has now become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube?

Yes, you read it right. As of August 12, BTS has 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels. This makes them the most viewed artist in the history of the platform. With this, BTS has also surpassed Justin Bieber who has 26.6 billion views on YouTube. BTS and Justin Bieber are followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion.

For the unversed, BTS’ official YouTube channel is BANGTANTV. They are handled by an agency called HYBE LABELS which publishes their music videos.

The news has left ARMYs across the world super excited. “CONGRATULATIONS BTS" is now trending on Twitter with fans showering love on their favourite K-pop group. “Omg omg omg, I’m so proud of you guys! We made this together," one of the fans wrote and dropped a purple heart emoji. Another person Tweeted, “Congratulations @BTS_twt Your hardwork, passion and dedication is now shining through!"

Meanwhile, earlier this year, BTS left everyone upset after they announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band. Korean lawmakers speculate that the decision might have been taken to accommodate the group’s impending military enlistment. Previously, Jin was exempted from military service until age 30 due to the popularity of BTS. However, Jin who is 29 at the moment will turn 30 in December this year, and the details regarding his military service have not been disclosed so far.

