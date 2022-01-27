BTS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Moments From Gehraiyaan Sets

The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday-starrer Gehraiyaan was unveiled last week, and it has created a lot of buzz among the audience.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It narrates a complicated love story involving guilt, lies and infidelity. With an amazing star cast, the film promises a gripping love story that will take you on an emotional ride. And while the fans are eager to see the movie, the makers are teasing them with some BTS from the shoot.

On January 25, Deepika Padukone shared a video on Instagram revealing some of the treasured moments she captured on the set. In this video, some behind the scenes from the shoot can be seen.

The film’s recently released song, Dubey, has been used as background music in the video. While sharing this video, she wrote: ‘Besabar Besabar’ in the caption. From fun and preparing for her role to enjoying every moment, Deepika can be seen having a blast with Ananya and Sid. The video has been creatively edited to capture the eyes of the viewers. With more than 800,000 likes, her fans are loving this joyful video.

Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11th. It also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. Apart from this, the trailer was released Thursday, showing some intimate and steamy scenes between Deepika and Siddarth.

