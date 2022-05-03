BTS: Delhi Airport's Tweet on Bangtan Boys Spark Rumours of Their India Visit, Desi ARMYs Say 'Dua Maan Li'

A couple of days ago, several airports across the world tweeted lyrics from BTS’ songs, teasing the fans about a BTS tour in those selected places. Seeing India missing from the list of countries, desi ARMYs had vigorously started tweeting to Delhi airport’s official handle. The airport’s official handle on April 29, finally tweeted BTS lyrics and the fans lost their collective calm!

They tweeted a photo of an aeroplane landing in a purple background, and wrote, “‘Cause I-I-I’m in the stars tonight’ @BTS_twt #BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter." Fans commented on the Twitter thread joking how they bullied Delhi airport into tweeting it. Some were even happy that their prayers were answered.

Take a look at fan reactions:

Advertisement

Earlier, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took Butter’s lyrics and wrote, “Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter! #BTSArmy #BTS."

Heathrow Airport responded with, “The wait is over. The time is now, so let’s do it right. Yeah, we’ll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise." Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted, “We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land" - @BTS_twt Jumping in on #Airporttwitter’s #BTSArmy love."

Advertisement

Tulsa Airport wrote, “Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn." Paris Airport also tweeted the same. San Diego Airport wrote, “Ok @BTS_twt ARMY… “You are the cause of my euphoria." Monterrey Airport, Mexico, wrote, “Yeah, we’ll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise."

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, wrapped up their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert and returned to Seoul. On the fourth and the last day, they announced their comeback date.

After the concert was over, a short AV played with a montage of the members in black and white, with band leader RM’s voice saying “We are Bulletproof". The screen then blacked out and a date appeared: 10th June, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.