BTS: Did Jungkook Fart During Post-Busan Concert Live? J-Hope's Question Leaves V, Jimin in Splits

If BTS’ power-packed concert in Busan wasn’t a treat enough for fans, the maknae line of the K-pop group — Jimin, V, and Jungkook — joined J-Hope for a hilarious Weverse Live session after the concert concluded. The chaotic members reunited to have dinner together while also catching up with the fans. There was food and drinks spread out, and it comes as no surprise that there were also numerous reasons to laugh.

One of which was courtesy of Jung Hoseok. The dance leader of the group was talking with his fellow members when he heard a ‘pop’. The rapper did not shy away from asking if the Golden Maknae, Jeon Jungkook, farted. His query left V, Jimin, and ARMY watching them in splits.

“I heard a farting sound from somewhere. Did Jungkook fart?" J-Hope asked, as translated by the Twitter handle @Koo_Picasso. “Jungkook’s farts are so strong right," Park Jimin jokingly added. “Jungkookie farted!!," Kim Taehyung joined in. “We came to Busan with a good vibe and why are you suddenly talking about farts," Jungkook asked, leaving everyone in splits.

He pointed out that all the fans fart too but Jimin and Taehyung defended the fandom. “ARMYs don’t fart!!" they declared. Many fans pointed out that the pop sound was due to the opening of a champagne bottle but the conversation due to the confusion was hilarious.

“The way they immediately started teasing Jungkook for farting and then Jungkook just whines about them ruining the mood and petulantly declaring that armys fart too!! and vmin just looking so offended pls he’s their baby," a fan tweeted. “Still can’t believe that Jungkook tried to throw us under the bus by saying Armys fart. I’ve never farted a day in my life actually. Thank you Vmin for saying that," joked another.

“From them accusing Jungkook of farting to him accusing armys of farting to vmin telling that armys don’t fart hahahaha I love them," a third tweet read.

During the live, the members opened up about how they prepared for the concert for weeks, wished Jin their best as he prepares to release his solo album and marked the return of the ‘Yoongi, Marry Me’ comments.

