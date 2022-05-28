BTS: Drummer Jungkook To Return? JK Carries Drumsticks Case To US; ARMYs Wish Him Safe Flight

BTS singer Jungkook is hinting at Drummer Jungkook’s return with his latest airport spotting. The Still With You singer was spotted at the Incheon airport on Saturday, heading to board his flight to the US. Jungkook will be joining his fellow BTS RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House next week.

The cameras spotted Jungkook wearing a white T-shirt with a pair of comfy black tracks. He had a baseball cap on and was seen carrying a drumstick case along. The case had fans speculating that Jungkook’s drummer side is going to return for something special. While fans are hoping to see what’s in store for them, they also wished Jungkook a safe flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jungkook left for the States a day earlier than his fellow members. However, before his trip to the US, the singer made a pitstop at Seoul Jazz Festival 2022. At the festival, a fan managed to get a quick autograph from the singer.

Jungkook was also seen meeting Pink Sweat$. The latter took to TikTok to share a quick video he shot with Jungkook at the festival. In the video, Jungkook and Pink Sweat$ were seen striking numerous poses.

BTS will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes. The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the statement added. BTS is also preparing to release their new album, Proof.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.