BTS: Drunk Kim Taehyung Returns With Park Hyo Shin In Tow; ARMYs Tease Him With A New Nickname

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has got a new nickname courtesy of his latest Instagram post. The Winter Bear singer on Sunday night revealed he was enjoying a few drinks with award-winning singer Park Hyo-shin. The singers, visibly drunk, came together for a video in which they were seen singing Matt Maltese’s song, Less And Less.

Taehyung looks happy as he covered the song with Park Hyo-shin. While the singer deleted the video shortly after, fan accounts managed to get their hands on the video and it was shared widely on social media. Although several ARMYs couldn’t help but get drunk over his honey-sweet voice, many also teased Taehyung with a new nickname — Park Collector.

It is no secret that Kim Taehyung is a social butterfly. The actor has several friends in the Korean entertainment industry outside of BTS. While he keeps his Wooga Squad closer — comprising Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy — Taehyung has been spotted hanging out with other stars from the industry over the years. These include Gangnam Style’s PSY (Park Jaesang), Park Bo-gum, NIve (Park Jisoo), Park Ji-hoon of WannaOne, Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and more.

Several fans pointed out that Taehyung has many friends from the ‘Park’ surnames, prompting a new nickname ‘Park Collector.’

BTS singer V has proved he is a great friend to have too. While he often tells ARMYs to consider him as their friend, he often goes out of his way to show his support to his friends. Recently, he revealed that he had visited the sets of Our Beloved Summer, which stars his friend Choi Woo-shik, and was a clap boy for one of the scenes. He also revealed that he took time out of his birthday celebrations to spend time with his friend on the sets of the series.

