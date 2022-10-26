BTS Eyes Grammy 2023, Submits Four Songs Including Yet To Come For Grammy Nomination: Report

BTS is eyeing the Grammys 2023, a new report revealed. The K-pop group, comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has been nominated at the Grammys two years in a row. However, they are yet to win the prestigious award. With the group heading for their military enlistment soon, starting with Jin, the group is making one last attempt at the Grammy before they go on a break.

According to the South Korean publication Yonhap News Agency, BTS has submitted four songs as entries for the 65th Grammy Awards. While the group is submitting Yet To Come as a group, they are also submitting collaborations for different categories.

The collabs include My Universe, which the group collaborated with Coldplay in 2021, Left and Right by Charlie Puth featuring BTS member Jungkook, and Benny Blanco’s Bad Decision featuring Snoop Dogg and members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Left and Right, and Bad Decision are submitted for best music video as well. BTS is yet to react to the report.

BTS bagged their first Grammys nomination in 2021 for their 2020 blockbuster song Dynamite. The song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. However, the award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their song Rain on Me. The septet tried to nab the award again this year. They were nominated in the category again for their 2021 hit Butter. However, the award went to Doja Cat and SZA for their song Kiss Me More.

If BTS gets nominated and wins this time around, it would be extra special for it would be a big honour for the group before they head to the military for training. BigHit Music had confirmed that Jin, the eldest BTS member, would begin the procedure for enlisting after he release his new single Astronaut this month. The other members are likely to follow soon after.

