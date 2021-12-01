BTS Fan Calls Jin 'Worldwide Handsome,' Treats Singer to Ice Cream; Here's How K-pop Star Reacted

BTS singer Jin was recently treated to a bowl of ice cream in Los Angeles after a fan spotted him. The 28-year-old singer is currently in the United States along with his fellow BTS members: Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook, and Suga as they hold their first public concert since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, BTS tweeted a picture of Jin, where he was seen enjoying a bowl of ice cream, as he wore denim dungarees over a white t-shirt and a hat. The singer was also seen wearing a Superman logo cape. Sharing the picture on Twitter, BTS captioned, “A friend I met at Six Flags gives me ice cream as a gift."

The ice cream was a treat from a fan as Jin explained in a post shared on Weverse. BTS fan @btstranslation7 translated Jin’s Weverse post on Twitter which read, “I was having fun at the theme park (=six flags) today when an army approached me except they didn’t ask me, ‘are you Jin?’ They asked me are you w w h? (=worldwide handsome). So that caught me off guard."

The singer had visited the amusement park in Los Angeles on his own with his security. The septet opened their Permission To Dance concert at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 27 and 28. It was an emotional night for the fans and BTS who saw each other in physical forms for the first time in two years. Artists like Megan Thee Stallion also made their appearance on the stage along with BTS as they danced to their hit single Butter. BTS has also won its second nomination at the Grammys for Butter in the best pop duo/group category.

The second and final leg of the Permission To Dance concert will take place on December 4 and 5.

