BTS Fans Pokes Fun At BigHit For Failing to Hide RM's Identity As He Drinks With Suga In Suchwita Teaser

BTS fans were left in splits after BigHit Music dropped the teaser of ‘Suchwita’ — a drinking chat session that will be hosted by Suga. The teaser dropped on Monday evening in which Suga was seen joined by a ‘mystery’ man which fans instantly identified as BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. In the video, Suga and the ‘mystery man’ Namjoon were seen talking about different subjects while sipping on different drinks.

At one point, the editors placed a massive ice cube on Namjoon’s face to hide his identity. But, it just led to fans poking fun at the attempt. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM is all set to release his solo album. The album is titled Indigo and is set to release on December 2.

