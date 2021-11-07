BTS In the Soop: J-Hope Abuses as Jimin Scares Him in an Abandoned House; Watch Hilarious Video

The latest episode of BTS In the Soop saw member Jimin pulling a prank on J-Hope as he scares him in an abandoned house. This made the rapper hurl abuses and the ARMYs were left in splits. It started when Jimin and J-Hope decided to visit an abandoned house after midnight to test their fears. “Right now, J-Hope and I are testing our fears by walking to the back of where we live. There are four abandoned buildings in the back. We’re going up there. The lights are on in the first building, so my goal is to make it to the second building," the Serendipity singer said.

A visible scared J-Hope continues exploring the house with Jimin and the camera crew follows them. By the time they reach the third house, Jimin suggests that the member enters the house one after the other. He then asks the rapper to take the lead and as he reaches the top floor, he scares him. J-Hope gets so startled that he begins swearing, which he regrets immediately.

Advertisement

Jimin later confessed that he had checked out the abandoned homes days before but didn’t get all the way to the houses with the lights out. However, watching J-Hope scared made his fears go away. “I thought he (J-Hope) was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I’d like to plan in better and take him," Jimin added.

BTS In the Soop (Soop means forest in Korean) is a reality show that allows the worldwide famous band to spend time as normal people who cook their own food, wash their own dishes, and spend time like normal youngsters of their age in close to nature locality.

The other members of the South Korean band are RM, Jin, Suga, V and Jungkook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.