BTS Is India's Most-Tweeted-About Music Artists, Beats Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Armaan Malik

BTS may have never visited India, but the K-pop band’s popularity across the nation knows no bounds. This unstoppable K-pop group crossed several career milestones this year, produced record-breaking music, and continued to inspire its ARMY. From the release of the chartbuster song ‘Butter,’ the band’s collaboration with the iconic Coldplay for ‘My Universe,’ to performing ‘Permission To Dance’ at the United Nations General Assembly and winning numerous awards including three MTV VMAs- it was an exciting year for the band as well as its fandom.

Unsurprisingly, BTS was the most talked-about music artists by Indian fans this year on Twitter. Having engaged audiences with new releases, performances, career milestones, and award wins, the band retained its dominance among the Indian music community in 2021, beating music icons like Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman and popular Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik, who released his first K-pop collaboration this year. Armaan partnered with K-pop star Eric Nam, who he had met on Twitter, and music producer KSHMR for the song Echo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another testimony to K-pop band BTS’ unparalleled dominance is this year’s list of the most-tweeted-about songs. The septet- consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- had fans grooving to their second English song Butter this year. The song made a smooth entry into fans’ playlists, as well as, onto music charts across the globe. From a nine-week run at the Billboard Hot 100 charts to a Grammy nomination, Butter won hearts and acclaim across the music industry and volumes of conversation from fans on Twitter.

Marking another career touchstone, BTS performed their single Permission To Dance at the United Nations General Assembly, making fans beam with pride and awe for their favourite boy-band. Having released in 2020, BTS’ Dynamite was one of the most successful songs of the year. Fans also made sure to mark the song’s one-year anniversary by making it another occasion to converse with each other on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.